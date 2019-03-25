Odisha HC refuses bail to parcel bomb blast accused

/RCuttack, Mar 25 (PTI) The Orissa High Court on Monday refused to grant bail to Balangir parcel bomb blast accused Punjilal Meher, observing that the petitioner's plea wasdevoid of merit.A college teacher by profession, Meher was arrested in April 2017 for his alleged involvement in the case pertaining to sending a bomb as a wedding gift in a parcel, whichexploded, killing the groom and his grandmother."The nature and gravity of accusation, the shocking impact of the crime on the family of the victims... the conduct of the petitioner in trying to escape from jail custody and chances of tampering with the witnesses, I am of the humble view that the petitioner does not deserve to be released on bail," Justice S K Sahoo said.He accordingly dismissed the bail application of Meher. PTI CORR SKN RBT GVS