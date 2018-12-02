Odisha sounds high alert as Maoists observe PLGA Week

Bhubaneswar, Dec 2 (PTI) The Odisha police has sounded a high alert and stepped up combing operations in the naxal-hit areas of the state as the Maoists started observing People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week from Sunday, a police official said.Patrolling and combing operations were intensified in the Maoist hotbed of Malkangiri and Koraput districts in view of the PLGA week being observed by them till December 8, he said.The security forces are fully prepared to deal with any possible strike by the Maoists, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Malkangiri, Jagmohan Meena, said.All Border Security Force (BSF) camps and police stations have been put on alert with the instructions to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), he said.Joint combing operations have been launched by the BSF, Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) in areas bordering Andhra Pradesh andChhattisgarh, to foil any movement of the Maoists from the neighbouring states, the SP added.Similar security measures were taken in Koraput district.The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Koraput district, Kanwar Vishal Singh held a meeting with officers of police outposts, police stations, sub-divisional police officers(SDPO) and senior officials of Border Security Force (BSF) regarding the measures required during the PLGA week.The security forces have been asked to stay on high alert and combing operations along the border areas with Andhra Pradesh have been intensified, the SP said.As a precautionary measure, plying of government buses has been stopped in Malkangiri district, a police officer said.Bus services from Koraput to Rayagada, Malkangiri and Gajapati districts have also been suspended, the officer said. During the PLGA Week, the Maoists hold meetings in villages and offer tributes to the red rebels who were killed in police encounters. PTI SKN SBN TVSTVS