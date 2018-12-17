Odisha, Tripura to get Rs 1,292 crore for cyclone, floods relief

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Centre Monday approved release of additional assistance of Rs 1,292 crore to Odisha and Tripura, which were hit by cyclone and floods respectively.In a statement, the Home Ministry said the additional assistance of Rs 1,023.59 crore will be released to Odisha, which was affected by cyclone Titli early this year, and Rs 268.63 crore to Tripura, hit by floods and landslides during monsoon.The decisions have been taken at a meeting of a high level committee, chaired Home Minister Rajnath Singh and attended Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officers of the ministries of home, finance and agriculture also attended it. PTI ACB ACB SOMSOM