Of 223 candidates in Haryana, 203 lose their security deposits

Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) The ruling BJP not only swept all the 10 seats in Haryana, but it inflicted heavy defeat on the opposition candidates as 203 aspirants lost their security deposits. While Congress candidates finished at second spot on nine seats, Bhavya Bishnoi from Hisar ended up at third spot with a total of 1,84,369 votes. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate and sitting MP Dushyant Chautala finished at second spot with a total of 2,89,221 votes, while BJP's winning candidate Brijendra Singh got 6,03,289 votes. "Except for the winning candidates and the candidates who were on second position, the remaining 203 candidates have lost their security deposits. In Haryana, a total of 223 candidates were in fray to contest for 10 Lok Sabha seats," Haryana's Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said in an official release here Friday. Inder Jeet said under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it is mandatory for the candidates to get one-sixth of the total valid votes to remain safe from losing their security deposit. Barring Dushyant Chautala, all the remaining six JJP candidates who were in the fray and the three of their ally AAP lost their security deposits. Eight BSP candidates and two of their ally Loktantra Suraksha Party also lost deposits. The Indian National Lok Dal, which faced heavy defeat, also saw its candidates lose their security deposits. The poll official said 16 candidates in Ambala Lok Sabha constituency, 19 in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, 22 in Gurugram, 14 in Karnal, 18 in Sirsa, 27 in Sonipat, 22 in Kurukshetra, 25 in Faridabad, 24 in Hisar and 16 in Rohtak have lost their security deposits. PTI SUN SNESNE