Of the 188 contracts signed in last 3 yrs, 121 given to defence PSUs, ordnance board: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Of the 188 contracts signed in the last three years, 121 have been signed with Indian vendors including defence public sector undertakings and the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Currently, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has orders to manufacture Sukhoi aircraft, light combat aircraft, Dornier aircraft, advance light helicopter, Chetak and Cheetal helicopter, which are likely to be executed in the next 3-4 years, Minister of State Subhash Bhamre said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha."During the last three years and current year (up to October, 2018), out of total 188 contracts, 121 contracts have been signed with Indian vendors including DPSUs / PSUs /OFB and private vendors for capital procurement of defence equipment for armed forces such as helicopters, naval vessels, radars, ballistic helmets, artillery guns, simulators, missiles, bullet proof jackets, electronic fuzes and ammunition," Bhamre said.He said that capital procurement of defence equipment is carried out as per the extant defence procurement procedure (DPP). The DPP-2016, he noted, focuses on institutionalising, streamlining and simplifying defence procurement procedure to give boost to 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India by promoting indigenous design, development and manufacturing of defence equipment, platforms, systems and sub-systems. PTI PR GVS