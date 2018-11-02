Office of NSS opposing all women's entry into Sabarimala vandalised in Kerala

(Eds: Adds NSS reax, corrects post of Sukumaran Nair) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (PTI) An office of caste-based outfit NSS, which is opposing the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple, was vandalised in Kerala early Friday, police said.The office situated in Nemom near Thiruvananthapuram was allegedly pelted with stones by miscreants, who destroyed its flag pole and broke the window panes of a memorial of saint-reformer Chattampi Swamy, located in front of the building, they said.A wreath with the name of Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair on it was left behind by the miscreants, police said.Nair condemned the attack and also the minor incidents of stone pelting at a few other NSS offices elsewhere in the past few days."We know very well about those who are behind these attacks. Don't play with NSS," he said in a statement.The attack on the NSS office, an outfit of the influential Nair community in the state, assumes significance in the wake of its strong opposition to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.On Wednesday, Nair said the NSS stood firmly with the devotees opposing entry of women in the menstrual age group into the hill-shrine.NSS has also filed a petition seeking a review of the top court's verdict.The attack came to light after local residents informed police about it, police said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation is on.Meanwhile, the devotees have vowed to intensify their protests against the state government during the upcoming annual three-month-long pilgrimage season.Besides the NSS, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have also extended support to the protesting devotees.Attempts by some women in the 'barred' age group to reach the temple last month came to a naught after protesting devotees prevented them enroute to the shrine.The apex court would hear the review petitions on November 13. PTI LGK TGB UD VS ABHABH