Officer booked under corruption charges

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A former primary education officer here has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act here for allegedly possessing illegal property, an official said. Dinesh Kumar Singh, the then district primary education officer of Muzaffarnagar, was booked on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh vigilance department, the official said. The district authorities had ordered a probe against Kumar for allegedly acquiring illegal property during his tenure in 2012. PTI CORRHMB