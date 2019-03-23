Official booked after cows' death in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) An official was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCAA) on Saturday after two cows allegedly died due to hunger in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district. On Thursday, residents found carcasses of the animals from a shelter house in Bansgaon Nagar Panchayat after foul smell started emanating from the unit. The nagar panchayat is responsible for the upkeep of stray animals at the shelter house, officials said. Angry locals had lodged a protest and met officials of the administrative area, seeking action against the officials responsible and demanded proper care of animals. Bansgaon sub-divisional magistrate Arun Kumar Mishra said an FIR had been registered against tax collector Santosh Singh and a probe was underway. PTI CORR NAVHMB