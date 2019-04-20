scorecardresearch
Official booked for being absent from duty in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 20 (PTI) An executive officer of the Muzaffarnagar City Board, who was found to be absent from duty since April 12, was booked by authorities here, an official said Saturday. District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey said departmental action had been recommended against Amit Kumar. Budhana executive officer Om Giri was transferred to the Muzaffarnagar City Board on Saturday. PTI CORR RDK RDK SNESNE

