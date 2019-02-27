Official gets 4 yr jail term for forcing junior to pay hotel bill

Indore, Feb 27 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a retired prison department official to four years' rigorous imprisonment for forcing a subordinate woman officer to pay his hotel bill of Rs 3,762.Special judge J P Singh convicted former deputy secretary of the prison department Dashrat Kumar, who retired last year, under the Prevention of Corruption Act for misusing his official position and taking an "undue favour".Dashrat Kumar had stayed at a hotel here on August 8 and 9 in 2014. Local officials of the prison department had booked the suite for him.He left the hotel without paying the bill. Then district jail superintendent Saifali Tiwari had to pay the bill, special prosecutor J P Ghaatia Kumar said.Tiwari lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta police against Dashrat Kumar who booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI HWP LAL KRK DPB