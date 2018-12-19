Official panel to device plan for health insurance scheme for employees in J-K

Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a four-member official panel for devising a mechanism for health insurance scheme for its employees, an official spokesman said Wednesday. The State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik ordered the constitution of the panel which will work on the modalities for the health insurance scheme, an official spokesman said. According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Tuesday, the panel will be headed by the administrative secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department and the members will include administrative secretary of the General Administration Department, chief executive officer of the Ayushman Bharat and director finance of the GAD, the spokesman said. He said the panel will examine the possibility of operating a health insurance scheme in the state directly through a third-party administrator (TPA) by dispensing with the insurer and intermediary, determining the contours of such a scheme and the selection procedure.The committee, as per the order, has to submit its report by the end of December, the spokesman said. The panel is being set up two months after Malik had ordered foreclosure of the contract with Reliance General Insurance for implementing the group mediclaim health insurance for the state employees and had asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to probe the matter. The government in September 20 this year had rolled out a group mediclaim health insurance policy for its employees, pensioners and accredited journalists of the state and had a tie-up with Reliance General Insurance for the policy, which was made mandatory for the employees and pensioners.But on October 25, the governor had cancelled the tie-up with Reliance General Insurance for providing the group medi-claim health insurance policy to employees as there was "some bungling" in it. Two days later on October 27, Malik approved foreclosure of the contract with Reliance General Insurance Company (RGIC) and referred the matter to the newly-established Anti-Corruption Bureau for examining the entire process to see whether it was conducted in a transparent and fair manner. PTI TAS AB MAZ AQSAQS