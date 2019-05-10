Official sentenced to 4 years RI for misappropriation of funds

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
/R Guwahati, May 10 (PTI) A CBI court here sentenced a state-owned insurance company official to four years rigorous imprisonment for misappropriation of funds. CBI Special Judge Imtiaz Ali also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Debabrata Ray, who was working as an administrative officer in the insurer's Hojai branch. The CBI's anti-corruption Branch, Guwahati, had registered a criminal case against Ray in April 2015 following allegations of preparing false and fabricated vouchers, and misappropriating funds to the tune of over Rs 3.30 lakh. PTI DG RBT AQS
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today