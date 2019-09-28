Officials detect Rs 1.5 cr GST evasion by Kanpur-based tobacco firm

Lucknow, Sep 28 (PTI) A GST evasion to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore by a Kanpur-based pan masala company, A J Sugandhi Pvt Ltd, was detected by officials during search operations. In a statement issued here, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence Saturday said, "The search operations were carried out at 11 different premises related to the company including factory, go-down, residence and their main dealers located at Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Hamirpur along with their transporter on Thursday (September 26)."The company, M/s A J Sugandhi Pvt Ltd is engaged in manufacturing of pan masala and tobacco under the brand name mainly SNK. Avinash Modi, director of the company, accepted evasion during the search operation and deposited Rs 1.03 crore on the spot, said the statement.The search operation was carried out on the information of clandestine removal of goods. The product was being supplied to their different dealers in Kanpur, Kannauj,Barelly, Unnao, Fatehpur and other places without payment of GST, the statement said.Some documents, computer from the different premises have been recovered for further investigation.The searches were conducted by 11 teams comprising 60 officials from the offices of Kanpur, Lucknow, and Agra.The operation team consisted of Principal Additional Director General Ajay Dixit, Additional Director Dinesh Kumar and Joint Director Mansi Trivedi, and was led by Deputy Director Kamlesh Kumar in collaboration with officers Anil Kumar Verma and Rahul Yadav. PTI NAV MKJ