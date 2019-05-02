Officials review security arrangements in Haryana ahead of polls

Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) Senior police officials in Haryana have been asked to remain extra vigilant and and take all measures to prevent infiltration of criminals and anti-social elements as the state is going to polls on May 12. In a video conference held with all the commissioners of police, divisional commissioners, etc., Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) S S Prasad and DGP Manoj Yadava asked them to maintain close coordination with their counterparts in neighbouring states for peaceful conduct of elections. "Our priority is to provide a safe and secure environment to all during the electoral process," Yadava said. According to an official release, the district SPs and the DCPs have been instructed to make adequate preparation for this purpose and leave no stone unturned for fair and an incident-free election. Apart from sealing of all interstate borders, the SPs and the DCs will carry out joint movement in their respective areas to ensure proper coordination. All emergency services, especially electricity, health and fire serves should be kept on alert by the officials, the DGP added. Yadava said as many as 63,621 personnel of state police and from central forces will be deployed in the state. "We have to be very careful in this period for maintaining law and order situation. The SPs and DCPs have to be very proactive and any situation that vitiates the law and order should be tackle on priority," Yadava said. During the conference, discussions were held on various election-related issues like requirement of manpower, deployment of Central Armed police Force (CAPF) and security of VIPs/ VVIPs visiting the state for campaigning. PTI SUN SNESNE