Officials seize 6 trucks carrying paddy for sale in Punjab mandis illegally

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) Six trucks carrying paddy and rice from other states, to be illegally recycled in Punjab mandis, were seized near Barnala, officials said Saturday.Around 3,000 bags of paddy and rice were seized by vigilance team of the food and supplies department from Barnala on Friday night. Of the six trucks seized, five were carry paddy and one rice, they said.These trucks belong to a trader from Barnala who brings paddy on low rates from other states in the name of two fictitious firms -- Star Agro and Kisan Trading Company -- and sells it to mill owners of Punjab and also to commission agents, who in turn sell those in mandis on Minimum Support Price (MSP) rates, the officials said.An FIR has been lodged in Dhanaula police station against these firms, they said.These firms do not pay market committee fee. They strike a deal with the buyer and sell unaccounted paddy evading the market committee fees, officials said.