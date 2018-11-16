Officials working to extend relief to Cyclone Gaja victims in TN: PM

New Delhi, Nov16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday officials are working to provide all possible assistance to the people of Tamil Nadu in the wake of Cyclone Gaja."My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives due to cyclonic conditions in parts of Tamil Nadu. I pray for the quick recovery of those injured," he tweeted.The prime minister also said officials are working to provide relief to the people in the aftermath of the devastation.Cyclone Gaja ripped through Nagapattinam early Friday uprooting trees and snapping power lines leaving a trail of destruction in coastal districts besides claiming 13 lives and flooding standing crops.The cyclonic storm crossed Tamil Nadu's coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam early hours Friday, bringing in heavy rains in the coastal regions, according to a weather bulletin.Winds gusting up to 120 kmph uprooted trees, snapped electric cables and blew off roofing-sheets. According to officials, 10 men and three women died. PTI NAB NAB ANBANB