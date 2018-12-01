Oh My Reindeer! Air New Zealand Makes Christmas Great Again

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaAir New Zealands new Christmas video sees the worlds naughtiest children unite in a bid to get back in Santas good books, after the Big Man accidentally leaks his official naughty list. Released today, The Nicest Christmas Ever shows Air New Zealand flying to the mischievous kids rescue, assembling an International Naughty Kids Summit to tackle the threat of empty stockings. Knowing that Santa is always watching, the delegation of little darlings pledges better behavior but when talks stall with the US representative, it falls to New Zealand to save the season. More than 300 children of Air New Zealand employees auditioned to take part in the clip, with 17 selected to star as extras alongside the airlines ground and cabin crew. Santa makes an appearance, as well as Noel the elf from last years Air New Zealand Christmas video. Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand and Content Jodi Williams says the airline has a reputation for poking fun and wanted to inject some Kiwi humour into Christmas celebrations. From childhood memories of writing to Santa, through to the drama of a festive tech fail, the heartwarming video plays on silly season moments in a very Kiwi way. Showcasing our people is a hallmark of Air New Zealands brand campaigns and it was fantastic to be able to share the limelight with more of the Air New Zealand family this time. The video follows Air New Zealands A Very Merry Mistake from Christmas 2017 which shared Santas struggle to decipher the New Zealand accent. This campaign attracted 13 million views and won Global Content idea of the year at the PRWeek Global Awards in London. To view Air New Zealands The Nicest Christmas Ever click here. In keeping with the festive spirit, Air New Zealand will surprise passengers onboard with Christmas themed Cookie Times, and has also unveiled an attractive promo plan for the travel period of February 15, 2019 till November 15, 2019. Heres a look at the details of the plan: FromToCostAhmedabadAucklandFrom INR 68,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 72,000BengaluruAucklandFrom INR 64,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 67,000ChennaiAucklandINR 61,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 64,000CoimbatoreAucklandINR 65,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 67,000DelhiAucklandINR 50,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 53,000HyderabadAucklandINR 65,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 67,000KochiAucklandINR 65,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 67,000KolkataAucklandINR 55,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 58,000MumbaiAucklandINR 60,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 65,000ThiruvananthapuramAucklandINR 66,000 (min 2 to go) or INR 68,000 About Air New Zealand: Founded in 1940, Air New Zealand is an international airline group which provides air passenger services and cargo transport services globally. The airline is a member of Star Alliance, the worlds largest airline alliance. With its innovative ideas, onboard products, aeronautical design, brand identity, market performance and customer service, Air New Zealand has won numerous awards, named Airline of the Year for 5th year running. Air New Zealands alliance with Singapore Airlines connects passengers from India on Singapore Airlines and SilkAir services to Singapore, has brought the authentic Kiwi experience from Singapore to Auckland since 2015. Indian customers can access up to four non-stop flights a day from Singapore to Auckland and Christchurch, four times a week to Wellington; connecting to over 20 domestic destinations within New Zealand. Air New Zealand operates the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner daily between Singapore and Auckland. The Dreamliner is equipped with state-of-the-art onboard technology and inflight product including the innovative and family favourited Economy SkycouchTM, as well as the award-winning, spacious Premium Economy and lie-flat Business Premier seating. About Star Alliance The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognized by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by both Business Traveller Magazine and Skytrax. The member airlines are: Adria Airways, Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Avianca Brasil, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 18,800 daily flights to 1,317 airports in 193 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner, Juneyao Airlines. For more information about Air New Zealand visit www.airnewzealand.com and for more information about Star Alliance visit www.staralliance.com and/or follow Star Alliance on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.To View the Image Click the Link Below:The Nicest Christmas Ever cast PWRPWR