Oil firms restore normalcy in fuel supplies in cyclone-battered regions of Odisha

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Working round-the-clock to restore normalcy in fuel supplies in cyclone-hit regions of Odisha, state-owned oil marketing companies have operationalised almost all petrol pumps and LPG distribution centres in the three districts impacted by Cyclone Fani. While 232 out of 234 petrol pumps in Puri, Khordha and Cuttack districts are functional, all the 162 LPG distribution centres in these districts are operational, an official statement said here. "There is enough (fuel) stock to meet the demand in the affected districts," it said. The remaining two petrol pumps would be operational by Saturday. "Additional measures have been taken to manage the rush of two-wheelers in Puri city while normalcy has been restored in Nimapada, Brahmagiri and Satyabadi regions," it said, citing a review taken by Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Eight mini fuel tankers have been pressed into service for doorstep delivery of fuel to institutions such as government offices, banks, telecom operators and hospitals for uninterrupted power availability. The current sales of fuel in Puri district has reached 3 lakh litres per day which is close to the normal consumption, it said, adding 200 out of 234 petrol pumps suffered severe damage due to Cyclone Fani. Plans have been drawn up for their restoration. Separately, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's biggest oil company, in a statement said its teams are working round-the-clock to maintain supplies and restore normalcy in the cyclone-affected districts of Odisha. The company is also rushing 1,000 solar lanterns, 10,000 candles and 5,000 weather-proof flexible sheets to the state. "Besides, expressing solidarity with Odisha State and the iconic Sri Jagannath Temple at Puri, which was damaged due to Cyclone Fani, IOC has decided to support its restoration works with a contribution of Rs 5 crore," the statement said. IOC said a contingency plan was drawn soon after receipt of information that Cyclone Fani is on track to hit Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali on May 3. The company swiftly moved to ensure adequate stocks of fuel. "Stocks of petrol and diesel at all petrol pumps were topped up from April 30 in Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Gajapati - districts that were likely to be impacted by the cyclone," it said, adding IOC operated its bulk storage installations at Jatni and Jharsuguda and LPG bottling plant at Jharsuguda even on May 1 (Labour Day holiday) to ensure adequate stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG for the resellers. Supplies were also topped up for major customers, especially those directly related to public services like Railways and the Coast Guard. IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh, Director (Refineries) BV Rama Gopal and Director (Marketing) Gurmeet Singh monitored the situation round-the-clock. Post-cyclone, IOC teams worked with contractors to clear the debris from the affected petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri. Fuel dispensing resumed from all pumps in Khurda/Cuttack district and Bhubaneswar city on May 6. "Twelve of the 22 petrol pumps in Puri district were majorly impacted by the cyclone, including 2 in Puri town. IOC teams are working round-the-clock to restore supplies from these outlets at the earliest," it said. IOC rushed five mobile dispensing units from Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to Odisha to aid emergency fuelling and rescue operations and to restore telecom and ambulance services. LPG supplies were made normal by operating the plants over extended hours and on Sunday. Refill delivery commenced in all affected districts and IOC teams are camping in Puri district to ensure smooth supplies to customers, the statement added. PTI ANZ ABM