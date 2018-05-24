Oil India, ONGC shares tank on windfall oil tax worries

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Oil stocks tumbled up to 7 per cent today following reports that the government may levy a windfall tax on oil producers like ONGC as part of a permanent solution it is working on for moderating the spiralling retail prices of petrol and diesel.

Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) fell by 4.50 per cent to settle at Rs 167.65 on BSE. During the day, it tanked 11.44 per cent to Rs 155.45.

Oil India Ltd plunged 6.83 per cent to close at Rs 214.80. During the day, it crashed 11.23 per cent to Rs 204.65.

The tax, which may come in form of a cess, will kick in the moment oil prices cross USD 70 per barrel, sources privy to the development said.

Under the scheme, oil producers, who get paid international rates for the oil they produce from domestic fields, would have to part with any revenue they earn from prices crossing USD 70 per barrel mark.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised for the 11th day in succession today as the state-owned oil firms gradually passed on to the consumer the increased cost of international oil that had accumulated since a 19-day freeze was imposed just before Karnataka elections.