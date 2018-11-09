Oil marketing, aviation stocks gain on softening of crude oil prices

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Shares of oil marketing companies like HPCL and BPCL as well as aviation firms gained up to 5 per cent Friday amid softening of crude oil prices. The scrips of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose by 4.70 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited went up by 2.61 per cent and IOC 1.94 per cent on BSE. Besides, shares of InterGlobe Aviation went up by 2.95 per cent and SpiceJet 2.83 per cent. Brent crude oil futures breached the USD 70 per barrel mark and were trading 1.08 per cent lower at USD 69.90. PTI SUM ADIADI