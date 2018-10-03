scorecardresearch
Oil price of $65-$75 per barrel would 'suit' Russia: Putin

Moscow, Oct 3 (AFP) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said an oil price of USD 65 to USD 75 per barrel would "suit" Moscow, as oil prices soared this week to reach their highest level since November 2014."A price of $65 to $75 per barrel would suit us. This would be completely normal to ensure the efficient functioning of energy companies and the investment process," the Russian leader told an energy forum in Moscow.(AFP) AMSAMSAMS

