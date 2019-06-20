Oil prices jump 6% as Trump says Iran made 'very big mistake'

New York, Jun 20 (AFP) Oil prices jumped Thursday on rising US-Iran tensions, with gains accelerating on a cryptic tweet by US President Donald Trump after Iranian forces shot down a US spy drone."Iran made a very big mistake!" Trump tweeted in his first public reaction to the strike.Near 1505 GMT, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbed 6.3 per cent to USD 57.13 a barrel, while Brent futures in London gained 4.7 per cent to USD 64.69 a barrel. (AFP) MRJMRJ