Oil prices surge 5.0% on report of agreed OPEC cut

London, Dec 7 (AFP) The price of Brent North Sea oil rocketed five percent Friday on reports that OPEC and non-OPEC crude producers had agreed to slash crude output.Brent surged to $63.07 per barrel, while New York's WTI advanced by almost 5.0 percent after Bloomberg reported that producers, including oil kingpins Saudi Arabia and Russia, had agreed to cut output by a combined 1.2 million barrels per day. (AFP) AMSAMS

