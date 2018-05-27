Oil, rupee to drive stock market this week: Experts

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) With quarterly earnings largely over, market sentiment this week will be guided by rupee movement, trend in global crude oil prices and macroeconomic data, say experts.

"With Q4 results below estimates, FY19 estimates are likely to be downgraded. Decelerating macros trends like increase in bond yield, rising inflation, INR depreciation and gap in current account deficit might impact market performance over the medium term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Volatility may be seen with derivatives expiry on Thursday. GDP growth rate data would also steer market movements, experts said.

"The Nifty has been plagued by a rising crude and an appreciating dollar for some time," said VK Sharma, Head Private Client Group & Capital Market Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Over the past couple of weeks, the rupee has been depreciating sharply against the US dollar.

The domestic unit, on Friday, clocked its biggest single-session rally, surging by a whopping 56 paise to close at 67.78 against the US dollar.

Auto stocks will also be in focus as investors await monthly sales data, to be announced on Friday.

Also, PMI data for the manufacturing sector would influence trading sentiment.

Last week, the Sensex scored a moderate gain of 76.57 points, or 0.22 per cent, to end at 34,924.87. PTI SUM ANS