Oil stocks continue to remain strong; HPCL surges over 5%

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Shares of oil marketing companies remained strong for second consecutive day Friday, surging up to 5.4 per cent, on falling global crude oil prices.The scrip of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd soared 5.36 per cent to end at Rs 218.25, Bharat Petroleum Corporation gained 3.59 per cent to Rs 288.65 and Indian Oil Corporation rose 1.98 per cent to Rs 133.60 on BSE.Shares of oil marketing companies were in high demand Thursday also, surging up to 15 per cent on falling global crude oil prices.Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex Friday surged 732.43 points to end at 34,733.58. PTI SUM ANUANU