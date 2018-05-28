OILSEEDS-HYD-OPENING

Hyderabad, May 28 (PTI) Following are the opening prices of seeds, cakes, oils, raw oils and refined oils here today.

Oilseeds: Groundnut (per 80 kg) 3200, Castor (per 25 kg) 3900, Sunflower (per quintal) 3650, Cotton (per quintal)1600, Soyabean (per quintal) 3850.

Oil Cakes: Groundnut (per 70 kg) 1800,Castor(per 70 kg) 740,Sunflower (per 100 kg) 2550, Cotton (per 70 kg new) 1425, Soyabean (per quintal) 3200.

Raw Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 860,Castor 850, Sunflower 755, Cotton 746,Soyabean 695,R B 4/7 645,P Domestic 710.

Refined Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 880,Castor 880, Sunflower 803, Cotton (Yellow) 798,Cotton (White) 788, Soyabean (White) 750,Soyabean (Yellow) 740, Palm Oil 750, R B 4/7 740, Vanaspati 1130-1230.