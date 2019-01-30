Ojoy Launches India's First 4G VoLTE Kids Smart Watch Phone

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Ojoy A1 Smart watch phone powered by Kido OS and Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India(NewsVoir)Today NWSD technologies has launched Ojoy branded Kids smart watch phone with dedicated Kido OS - the world first animated Android OS dedicated for Kids smart watch. Ojoy A1 Specifications: Ojoy Model NameA1 4GChipsetQualcomm 8909wScreen1.4 inchResolution320*320Memory512MB RAM+4G ROMWifiYesCameraFront facing 2MPSensorG-sensorBattery800mAhNetworkGSM/WCDMA/FDD-LTE/TDD-LTE/BT/WIFIWaterproofIP 68OSKido OSAPPiOS & AndroidFeatureCall, Message, Camera, Add Friend, Alarm, Stopwatch, Task, Step Count, Weather, Magic box, Magic SchoolColorBlue, PinkSize / Weight48 mm[L]*40.5mm[W]*14.25mm[H] / 51 Grams Ojoy A1 Features: Slim and Sleek 1.4 Inch Retina Display Corning Gorilla Glass 4G VoLTE/BT/WIFI High-speed Connectivity Camera Two-way voice calling Voice and Emoji messaging Location Tracking Step Count, IP68 Waterproof, Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 800mAh Large battery Magic School Magic Box Photos and Videos Weather Updates Contacts Themes VoLTE HD Calling And lot more features will be made available via OTA Updates in coming days. Tastefully designed with a modern, compact profile and light weight. Ojoy A1 gives an all- rounder performance to every Ojoy A1 kids. Kido OS is powered by Android. Kido OS, the first ever animated OS for kids smart watch. Main Menu itself explains the main function of the watch, call, message, family & friends, activity, etc. The UI is animated and each swipe on touchscreen, switches the function and animation theme. Android is a mobile operating system developed by Google. It is based on a modified version of the Linux kernel and other open source software, and is designed primarily for touchscreen mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. In addition,Googlehas further developed Android TV for televisions, Android Auto for cars and Wear OS for wrist watches, each with a specialized user interface. Variants of Android are also used on game consoles, digital cameras, PCs and other electronics. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform is designed to bring new and enhanced wearable experiences to your next smart watch. Available in both connected (4G/LTE and 3G) and a tethered (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi) version, the Snapdragon 2100 is defining the new standard in wearables processors by enabling, sleeker designs and longer battery life. "Ojoy will take No:1 market share in 4G VoLTE Kids Smart Watch Phone segment in Asia Pacific and India markets. Today we have unveiled Ojoy A1 4G VoLTE Smart watch Phone for kids which are specially designed for Kids with best in quality, we are extremely optimistic that Ojoy A1 will provide new way of communication between Parents and Kids Life style," said - Dr. V Venkataramanan CEO. "For parents being connected to their kids when they are not around is important. This has sparked the need for cellular connected wearable devices for kids everywhere. A ruggedized wearable device which can be simple and affordable will address this demand of parents to be always securely connected with their kids, communicate easily and ensure they are safe. A highly affordable and growing 4G network in India complemented with an affordable cellular kids smartwatch solves a big pain point for most parents to be always connected with their kids. Further, a smart but fin-filled kids smartwatch also makes it fun for kids to wear this gadget. There is a huge potential for the cellular connected smartwatch for kids in India especially for the age group of 5 to 9 years which makes up more than 10% of Indias total population. The demand for smartwatch is expected to double this year to closer to a million units in shipments, the targeted smartwatch categories such as kids smartwatch will be the major contributor as we have seen in markets such as China, South East Asia and other markets over the last two years," said - Neil Shah, Research Director, Counterpoint Technology Market Research. Price: INR 9999. To find out more about Ojoy Smart phone watch, please visit theojoy.com. About OjoyOjoy is a new international brand for kids electronics products start-up funded by NWSD Technologies Private Limited (herein after as NWSD) is located at Chennai (Head quarter) and branch at Bangalore. Its centric business focus is on integration of IoT solutions, Smartphone development, and Smart Home devices and Affordable connectivity devices for kids. NWSDs capability includes OS development, R&D, Engineering, Manufacturing, Sales, Marketing and after-Sales Service support. NWSD has a branch and Joint Venture in Singapore. Major percentage of the employees are R&D Focused, with R&D team in Bangalore,Chennai and Product and Supply chain consultants based in Shenzhen. Ojoy recently launched 4G kids smart watch phone in India, Singapore and USA. It will expand it to Malaysia, Philippines, Australia and Middle East by end of March 2019. Image 1: Ojoy A1 Smart Watch Phone Image 2: Mr. Venkataraman, CEO, Ojoy