OKJumpstart Announces ALLIVE Token Sale on Their Platform

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, May 15, 2019/PRNewswire/ --OKEx, a leading digital assets exchange, has announced their second token sale on their launchpad - OKJumpstart on May 16, 2019. The previous token sale was for the Blockcloud project and its native BLOC token. This was sold out in a single second, beating even competing exchange Binance's speed of 22 seconds for the Fetch.AI token.The second token sale is for ALLIVE token, the first subscription session will open at 05:00 (CET, UTC+1), and the second session will open at 06:00 (CET, UTC+1) on the mentioned date.ALLIVE has over a million existing users from the traditional healthcare space. In the last 3 years, the team has been building a general AI doctor and a comprehensive healthcare system based on three modules: Olive, Olivia, and Oleaf. The team has more than 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry. ALLIVE network has DAPP integration in the roadmap and this would bring 20 healthcare applications in their network once complete. Their strategic partners include Blockchain tech moguls such as WanXiang Blockchain Labs and Ontology.OKJumpstart is keen on Blockchain projects that have tremendous potential in the space and ALLIVE is a project that is building a sustainable smart health community to enhance the existing healthcare ecosystem, making it more accessible and affordable for everyone.The price for this sale was announced to be 1 ALV = $0.006, with the price of OKB being around USD 2.The exchange price will be confirmed by the OKB price on the launch date. Users could subscribe for minimum of 100,000 ALV or as high as 666,666 ALV. The supply for the first and second session is 150,000,000 ALV. The over-subscription limit is 300,000,000 ALV for the first session. The subscription is available on both OKEx.com and OKEx Mobile App.Holders will be able to trade their ALV against the exchange's native OKB token starting 08:00 May 16, 2019 (CET, UTC+1) and Tether (USDT) starting 08:00 May 17, 2019 (CET, UTC+1). To ensure the subscription process is fair and secure, verification code is not required for subscription.For more information, please refer to 'OKJumpstart Project Introduction for ALLIVE' - http://bit.ly/ALLIVE_Token. Join their Indian Telegram Community - http://bit.ly/OKEx_IN for more information and rules on entering the tokensale.About OKEx:OKEx is a leading digital assets exchange headquartered in Malaysia. It was started by investor Star Xu. OKEx is an exchange that is geared towards more professional cryptocurrency traders.Risk Warning: Trading digital assets involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved and take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives and seek independent financial advice if necessary.