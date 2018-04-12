Ola launches services in Melbourne

Bengaluru, Apr 12 (PTI) Indian cab hailing giant Ola has launched its services in Melbourne after Perth and Sydney. "Ola, one of the worlds largest ride sharing platforms, is now available in Melbourne," the company said in a release here. The company said it continued to receive a positive response from driver-partners with over 15,000 registrations across Australia. Ola offers driver-partners a market low 7.5 per cent introductorycommission rate and daily payments, helping them earn moremoney and access it easily, the release said. "We have been humbled by the response from customers anddriver-partners alike in Perth and Sydney, and are incrediblyexcited about launching Ola in Melbourne," Ola Vice-President(International Head) Chandra Nath said. Over the coming months, Ola has been working with local stakeholders to continue its rollout in Australia, with future launches in cities including Brisbane and the Gold Coast, Canberra, Adelaide, Darwin and Hobart, the release said. PTI BDN RA SS