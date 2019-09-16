Old hand grenade found in Farukhabad

Farukhabad (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) An old hand grenade was found at Bajaria ground in Mau Darwaza area in the district here, said police . The police was informed about the grenade by local people following which a police team reached the site and seized the ammunition, said Additional Superintendent of Police Tribhuvan Singh.The grenade was later handed over to Army officials to diffuse it, he added.Singh said the grenade appeared to be old."We are probing how it reached here," he added. PTI CORR ABN RAXRAX