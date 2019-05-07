Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano's 'The Specials' to close Cannes Film Festival

Cannes, May 7 (PTI) "The Specials", directed by Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, will bring the curtains down at 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The French dramedy features Vincent Cassel and Reda Kateb in the lead alongside a cast of nonprofessional actors in the world of autistic teens and social workers. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film elaborates on the themes of friendship and respect, which were at the centre of Nakache and Toledano's French box office blockbusters "The Intouchables"."The Specials" will screen after the festival's closing ceremony May 25 and the announcement of the Palme d'Or. Filmmakers Pedro Almodovar, Bong Joon-ho, Xavier Dolan and Celine Sciamma are competing for the prestigious award.Cannes Film Festival organisers have also renamed the event "The Last Screening" instead of the "Closing Film" with an aim to better the profile of the final night."The Specials" will hit the theatres in France on October 19. The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run May 14-25. PTI SHDSHD