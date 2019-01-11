Olympiad 2018 Stage-1 Result: 136 Students of Resonance Qualified for the Indian National Olympiad (INO 2019)

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOTA, India, January 11, 2019/PRNewswire/ --5 state toppers in Junior Science Category, All India Rank 2 in Physics and Chemistry Olympiad from Resonance Students of Resonance have had tremendous success in the National Standard Examination (NSEs 2018-19) results, the first stage of the International Science Olympiad. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679277/Resonance_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807152/Olympiad_2018_Stage_1_Result.jpg )136 Students of Resonance qualified for the second stage of International Olympiad examination, which will take place in the first week of February 2019.The Founder and Managing Director of Resonance, R.K. Verma Sir informed that out of the 136 students selected for the second stage, 118 are from Regular Classroom Program and 18 students are taking coaching from Resonance through Distance Learning program.In the first stage of the Junior Science Olympiad (NSEJS), the State Topper of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and Chandigarh are from Resonance. Sanskar Shaurya topped in Bihar, Mayank Motwani topped in Madhya Pradesh, Atish Kumar Sahoo topped in Odisha, Pushpraj Poonia topped in Chandigarh. Only two students qualified from Chhattisgarh, and one of them is Anshul Verma, a student of Resonance. He is also the topper of the state. Apart from them, 8 students of Resonance have got a place in the Top 100 in All India Ranks.In the first stage of the Chemistry Olympiad in the Senior Category (NSEC), Angikar Ghosal from Resonance secured All India Rank-2; he is also West Bengal State Topper. The State topper in NSEC from Rajasthan, Ananjan Nandi, is also from Resonance.In the first stage of the Physics Olympiad in Senior Category (NSEP), Anubhav Kalyani from Resonance secured All India Rank-2; he is also the Rajasthan State Topper. Another student from Resonance secured All India Rank-8 in NSEP.Out of the 136 students selected from Resonance for the second stage Indian National Olympiad, 38 students got selected in Junior Science Olympiad, 41 students got selected in Chemistry Olympiad, 27 students got selected in Astronomy Olympiad, 24 students got selected in Physics Olympiad and 6 students got selected in Biology Olympiad.R.K. Verma Sir congratulated and extended best wishes to all the qualified students for the upcoming Stage 2 (INOs) examination. About ResonanceResonance Eduventures Limited was established on 11th April, 2001 in Kota. The institute was named as Resonance with the commitment to enhance teaching to bring them in the frequency band of teachers so that resonance becomes a reality. Since its inception, the institute has risen beyond all the expectations in terms of volume and quality of results. The growth in number of student's enrolment in classroom coaching as well as selections in IIT-JEE is matchless as compared to any other institute in the country offering classroom courses for IIT-JEE coaching. The institute has its own study centers which offer Classroom Programmes for IIT-JEE at Kota, Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Aurangabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandrapur, Delhi, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Patna, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Surat, Udaipur and Vadodara. The institute also offers classroom courses for AIPMT/AIIMS and CA/CS, etc. coaching at selected study centres and Distance Learning Programmes through its DLPDivision looking at the need of students who cannot leave their native places for education .Resonance is also offering coaching to students of class V to X through its PCCP Division and preparing students for competitive exams like NTSE, Olympiads, etc.Students can take the Scholarship cum Entrance test ResoFAST on 13th and 27th January 2019 to get admissions in Resonance with up to 90% scholarships in various classroom programs for JEE Advanced, JEE Main, NEET and AIIMS.Source: Resonance Eduventures Limted PWRPWR