Olympian Johnny Weir joins Netflix's ice skating drama 'Spinning Out'

Los Angeles, Dec 21 (PTI) Former Olympian Johnny Weir is set to co-star in the 10-episode drama series "Spinning Out" with Kaya Scodelario and Evan Roderick on Netflix. According to Entertainment Weekly's, the show revolves around Kat Baker (Scodelario), an up-and-coming single skater. She is about to leave skating after a disastrous fall, but realises she can continue her career if she enters the paired skating division, forcing her to partner with a talented bad boy named Justin (Roderick). However, their partnership "risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life".Weir, who made his acting debut in 2016's "Zoolander 2", will play Gabe, an ice skater who may seem like an easy-going guy, but is really a cutthroat competitor wholl stop at nothing to beat Kat and Justin. PTI SHDSHD