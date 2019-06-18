Om Birla to be NDA's nominee for LS speaker's post: sources

Specials
New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) BJP MP Om Birla is likely to be NDA's nominee for Lok Sabha speaker's post, sources said Tuesday.Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the speaker as the National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the House.If necessary, the election for the post may be held on Wednesday. PTI JTR ASG ABHABH
