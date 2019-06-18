Om Birla to be NDA's nominee for LS speaker's post: sources

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) BJP MP Om Birla is likely to be NDA's nominee for Lok Sabha speaker's post, sources said Tuesday.Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the speaker as the National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the House.If necessary, the election for the post may be held on Wednesday. PTI JTR ASG ABHABH