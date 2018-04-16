Om Metals Infraprojects bags Rs 157 crore order from SJVN

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Hydro-mechanical engineering firm Om Metals Infraprojects today said it has received order worth Rs 157 crore from public sector firm SJVN.

"We have secured the letter of acceptance from SJVN Ltd for all hydro-mechanical works of Rs 157 crore. The order is for all hydro-mechanical works including pressure shaft steel liner of Arun-3 Hydroelectric Project of 900 MW located in Sankhuwasabha district in Nepal," a company statement said.

Om Metal Infraprojects is engaged in diversified activities such as execution of turnkey hydro-mechanical and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contracts for hydropower and irrigation projects.

In addition to overseas projects, the firm has bid for orders worth Rs 2,000 crore in the domestic market, according to Vikas Kothari, director and president, Om Metals.

Its current order book size is Rs 900 crore including the Nepal project.

The company is engaged in irrigation and watershed development irrigation projects in Rwanda and Ghana in Africa, and is eyeing the African markets in a much focused way.

"...we have won couple of projects in this continent and are actively bidding for projects worth USD 100 million in these regions," he said.

The company is also looking at entering into the Far East and the Middle East markets as these offer enormous potential for the companys expertise in infrastructure, water and irrigation, informed Kothari.