Omar backs Mamata, says TMC will sweep polls in WB

Srinagar, May 16 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Thursday said BJP's attempt to "polarise" the electorate in West Bengal will come to nothing as the Trinamool Congress will sweep the Lok Sabha polls in the state."The BJP can team up with the EC in West Bengal, they can have a tailor-made campaign designed to fragment & polarise the electorate, they can have all their model code violations overlooked. None of it will matter because on the 23rd @MamataOfficial didi will sweep West Bengal," Abdullah said in a tweet, tagging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was apparently referring to the violence in Kolkata during BJP president Amit Shah's visit the other day. He was alluding May 23 when the results of Lok Sabha polls would be declared. Other opposition leaders and parties have also supported Banerjee as she protested against the Election Commission's decision to cut short the duration of poll campaign in the state in the wake of the violence. PTI MIJ TIRTIR