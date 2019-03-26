Omar hopes new govt at Centre will reciprocate steps taken by Pak to resume talks

Srinagar, Mar 26 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Tuesday expressed hope that the new dispensation at the Centre will reciprocate steps taken by Pakistan so that New Delhi and Islamabad can move towards resumption of comprehensive dialogue. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to reports that Pakistan has decided to open the Sharda Peeth corridor to religious pilgrims. "One can only hope that in a post May 23rd India these steps will be reciprocated by the central government & we can move towards resuming the comprehensive dialogue between India & Pakistan," Abdullah said in a series of tweets. The Sharda Peeth corridor, when opened, will be the second religious tract after the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan-controlled territory that will connect the two neighbouring nations. "After the welcome announcement to open the Sharda Peeth corridor to religious pilgrims by @ImranKhanPTI, we hope the government in Pakistan will only announce the Kargil-Skardu road as also other routes to facilitate greater people to people contact," Abdullah said. "It's good to see @ImranKhanPTI take decisions that have been held up for years. Allowing greater people to people contact & opening routes to religious pilgrims are always welcome developments that help to ease tensions," he added. PTI MIJ SNESNE