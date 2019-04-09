Omar, Mehbooba condemn killing of RSS leader, PSO in Kishtar

Srinagar, Apr 9 (PTI) Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday condemned the killing of an RSS leader and his personal security officer in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir."Unequivocally condemn the brutal murder of Chandrakant & his personal security officer in #Kishtwar today. There can be no place for targeting political operatives like this. I hope the residents of the area will cooperate with the administration & maintain calm," Abdullah said in a tweet.While condemning the killings, Mufti called for a probe into the incident."Condemn this act of terror. Seems like part of a bigger plan to incite communal tension. Urge @jandkgovernor to initiate a probe & appeal to people of Kishtwar to maintain peace & harmony," she tweeted.The RSS leader and his security guard were killed on Tuesday when a militant opened fire at a health centre in Kishtwar town, prompting authorities to impose curfew and call the army to maintain law and order in the communally sensitive region. PTI MIJ CK