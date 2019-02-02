Omar, Mehbooba condemn killing of woman by militants in Shopian

Srinagar, Feb 2 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti Saturday condemned the gruesome killing of a young woman by militants in Shopian district of the state.Ishrat Muneer, a 25-year-old woman from Pulwama, was shot dead at point blank range by militants in Shopian district on Thursday night. They made a video of the incident and circulated it on social media.The woman in the short video clip can be seen pleading for mercy with folded hands but the gunman shot her twice.Condemning the incident, Omar Abdullah said, "Horrific murder & deserves the strongest condemnation. There can be no place for such brutal acts in a civilised society & apologists for these murders are just as guilty as the perpetrators (sic)."Mehbooba Mufti too wrote on the microblogging site, "Women living in conflict areas like Kashmir have faced unimaginable pain & trauma. No words are enough to condemn her gruesome and barbaric murder (sic)." PTI MIJ NSDNSDNSD