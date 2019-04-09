Omar met BJP leaders after 2014 J-K polls, claims Lone

Srinagar, Apr 9 (PTI) People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone Tuesday claimed that National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had met BJP president Amit Shah after the 2014 assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to form government in the state. "Omar Abdullah met BJP president and he was accompanied by two other persons. They were with him (Shah) for two-and-a-half hours. He asked for support for government formation saying I will be chief minister for three years and for three years, there will be a BJP chief minister," Lone, who himself has been an ally of the BJP, claimed while addressing an election rally at his hometown Handwara in north Kashmir Kupwara district. There were murmurs about such a meeting in 2014 but all the speculation were put to rest by BJP general secretary Ram Madhav then who had tweeted on December 24, 2014 that no such meeting had taken place. "News about BJP leaders meeting NC leadership in Delhi baseless," Madhav had tweeted in 2014. The separatist-turned-mainstream leader said while Abdullah was accusing him of being a proxy for the BJP in Kashmir, the former chief minister was in touch with BJP for government formation after 2014 assembly election results. In an apparent attempt to woo the voters of the bordering town of North Kashmir, Lone claimed that the mobile coordinates of Abdullah and the BJP leaders will establish that there was a meeting. "I received threats the entire night. I was told if you reveal this, we will get the BJP to issue a denial...," he added. He also went on to say that there would be a second part to his claims after April 11. PTI MIJ SKL CK