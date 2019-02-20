Omar questions PM's 'silence' over violence against Kashmiris

Srinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Wednesday questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about incidents of violence against Kashmiris in some parts of the country in the aftermath of the recent attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama. Incidents of violence against Kashmiris have been reported from parts of the country after the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. The February 14 attack was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed and the suicide bomber, who drove an explosives-laden vehicle into a bus of the CRPF convoy, was a local youth. "Dear PM @narendramodi Sahib, can we please have a few words of condemnation for the systematic attacks directed against Kashmiri students & others or does your concern not extend as far north as Kashmir?" Abdullah asked in a series of tweets. The former chief minister was commenting on a video, which has gone viral on social media, showing a kashmir man being beaten up in Kolkata. "Having seen the video doing the rounds on social media of a young Kashmiri man being beaten up in Kolkata I've been in touch with @derekobrienmp & @MamataOfficial regarding the matter. The culprits have been identified & strongest possible action has been assured," Abdullah said. "The young man being beaten has also been contacted by the administration & is being looked after. Am grateful for the swift response @MamataOfficial didi," he added. Abdullah also expressed his gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for ensuring safety of Kashmiris in his state. "A special thanks to @capt_amarinder Sahib for his statesmanship in ensuring security & safety for Kashmiris," he said. Commenting on a cartoon published in a local daily depicting the help provided by Sikhs to Kashmiris over the past few days, Omar lauded the efforts of the community. "This cartoon is very apt. The Sikh sangat has gone above & beyond the call of duty in reaching out & helping Kashmiris in distress, whether in Jammu or outside the state," he added. PTI MIJ CK