Omar urges Guv for impartial threat assessment for leaders

Srinagar, Mar 19 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir Governor to get an impartial threat assessment done for those leaders whose security cover was withdrawn by the state administration last month."Governor Malik & his administration would be well advised to have an impartial threat assessment carried out & all security decisions based on such an assessment," Abdullah said in a series of tweets.The former chief minister said that in the absence of any logical reason for withdrawal of security to mainstream politiciains, the decision smacks of "personal vendetta & victimisation"."I wish to place on record my strong objections to the decision of @jandkgovernor & @JmuKmrPolice to withdraw security of politicians like @shahfaesal, @parawahid & Engineer Rashid among others," he added.Abdullah said the decision to withdraw the security was "all the more bizarre" at a time when the administration has used the "excuse of the security environment" to refuse to conduct assembly elections in the state."God forbid should any thing happen to any of these politicians who have had their security withdrawn, Governor Malik & his administration will be personally responsible," he said. The state administration had last month withdrew security of 18 separatists and 155 political persons a?s it was felt that providing security to these separatist leaders was a wastage of scarce state resources which could be better utilised elsewhere. PTI MIJ DPB