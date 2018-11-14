scorecardresearch
Omaxe Q2 net profit falls 43 pc to Rs 10.68 cr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Realty firm Omaxe Ltd Wednesday reported a 43 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.68 crore for the quarter ended September due to higher expenditure on construction. Its net profit stood at Rs 18.81 crore in the year ago period, the Delhi-based company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue, however, increased to Rs 460 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 365 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. PTI MJH MR

