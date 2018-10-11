OMCs shares surge; HPCL zooms nearly 15% on easing crude prices

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Shares of oil marketing companies were in high demand Thursday, surging up to 15 per cent on falling global crude oil prices. The scrip of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation zoomed 14.70 per cent, Indian Oil Corporation 5.39 per cent and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited gained 5.11 per cent on the BSE. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.78 per cent to USD 81.61 per barrel. Meanwhile, in the broader market, the BSE Sensex slumped 759.74 points, or 2.19 per cent, to end at 34,001.15. PTI SUM SHWSHW