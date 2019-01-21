Omega Healthcare inks MoU with IIIT-Bangalore

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Omega Healthcare Management Services Monday said it has signed a pact with IIIT-Bangalorefor advanced use of latest technology in providing healthcare solutions.The MoU is aimed at building industry-grade AI engines that can be embedded as part of Omega's business solutions to solve healthcare business challenges, the company said in a statement. The pact also entails research programmes in artificial intelligence (AI) and Data Science, aiming to focus on specific business-related processes along with expected outcomes, with the programme being collectively decided by both organisations, it added. The company however did not provide any financial details of the agreement. "With this partnership we aim to further the use of the latest technology, innovate through relevant research, and create market-leading solutions," Omega Healthcare CEO Gopi Natarajan said.Highlighting the benefit of the pact, IIIT-Bangalore Professor G Srinivasaraghavan said: "We look forward to closely working with Omega Healthcare which will provide an opportunity for the students to apply advanced technology to some of the real-world business challenges." PTI AKT ANU