OMG! Launches Innovative Fruit Juices Range

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) These fruit juices are made with sugarcane juice and do not contain any refined sugar New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Nutricane Beverages, an innovator in the beverage space, announces the launch of its exciting and innovative range of fruit juices with two new variants - Mango and Guava under its brand name OMG!This new-age range is a delicious blend of fruits with sugarcane juice, that not only enhances flavour but also elevates the nutritional profile of the juice and is a great source of vitamins and other essential micro nutrients. The packaging of OMG! juices in a recyclable glass bottle without any added sugar or chemical preservatives makes this juice an all-round winner.Our mission is to offer consumers the most delicious, nutritious & fresh tasting juices. By enhancing the goodness of fruits with naturally sweet sugarcane juice, weve not only created one-of-a-kind flavour combinations but also replaced harmful refined sugar with a healthier alternative, offering a promise of nutrition & taste, says Dipin Kapur, Co-founder of Nutricane Beverages. These unique fruit juices are a first of their kind globally where fruits are combined with sugarcane juice that acts as a natural sweetener thereby replacing the need for refined sugar and water as is done in other packaged fruit drinks and beverages. This breakthrough was made possible by Nutricane Beverages through its internally developed patent-pending process called FreshFusion which gives sugarcane juice a long shelf-life. The company launched its sugarcane juice range in 3 flavours last year and has now introduced its new fruit juices range. Our ancestors knew the immense health benefits of sugarcane juice and in fact it was used as a sweetening ingredient at the time. Refined sugar, produced from sugarcane, is devoid of any nutrients and was perhaps made only for its longer shelf life. OMGs fruit juices with their added goodness from sugarcane are superior in both taste and health benefits and are a result of tirelessly perfecting the blend of fruits and sugarcane juice, says Neeraj Jalan, Co-founder, Nutricane Beverages. This replacement of empty calories from sugar with healthy sugarcane juice is indeed a ground-breaking innovation in the beverage segment. What seems to be the most natural combination is in fact the result of persistent research and development. The success of our original range of sugarcane juice motivated us to push the boundaries. Our new juices are a healthy alternative to other packaged soft drinks and fruit beverages available in the market, says Sachin Goel, Co-founder, Nutricane Beverages. OMG! fruit juices are now available in a 250 mL glass bottle in two variants - Mango and Guava in Delhi NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Jaipur, Chennai, Bangalore and Lucknow at an attractive price of INR 45/-. The juices will be available in more cities all over India in the coming months. About Nutricane Beverages Pvt. Ltd. and OMG!Nutricane Beverages Pvt. Ltd. is a juice & beverage company with a mission to innovate and offer unique, healthy and nutritional beverages to the global market. The company through its internal research and development over the past few years has developed FreshFusion process, a patent-pending process to preserve natural sugarcane juice in ambient conditions while retaining its nutritional properties. Under the brand OMG! Oh My Ganna, Nutricane has launched flavoured sugarcane juices as well as fruit juices using sugarcane juice as a core ingredient thereby replacing any refined sugars, creating the most delicious, nutritious & wholesome juices. OMG! products are naturally crafted and packed at its state of the art facility located in Jhajjar district in Haryana, using modern processes which offer more juice content, do not contain refined sugar or any chemical preservatives, a first of its kind that would create a new segment in the juice category for a healthy and happy consumer. For more information, please visit www.drinkomg.in. Image 1: OMG! Mango Juice and OMG! Guava Juice Image 2: OMG! Founding Team - L to R: Neeraj Jalan, Dipin Kapur, Sachin Goel PWRPWR