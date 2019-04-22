Omkar Realtors appoints Bharat Dhuppar as CEO of western region

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Mumbai-based realty firm Omkar Realtors Monday announced appointment of Bharat Dhuppar as its CEO of western region. Dhupaar earlier worked with Omkar as the Chief Project Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to rejoining Omkar, he worked as the CEO at Sheth Creators and Raiaskaran. "Bharat has been an integral part of the growth story of Omkar. Post a long lull, the realty industry is set for growth and we have focused on joint ventures to boost liquidity for ongoing projects completion and launching new projects," Omkar Realtors Managing Director Babulal Varma said. Dhuppar has also worked with realty and hospitality majors likeThe Chatterjee Group, Lodha, Taj and Oberoi Hotels. PTI MJH RVKRVK