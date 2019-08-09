On August 15, 2019, IIHM Will Advocate #FreedomFromHunger Drive Across All Eight Cities of its Campuses

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Suborno Bose, FCA, DBA, DEdu, DSc (Hon.Causa) is the Chairman, IIHM & Indismart Group Worldwide. CEO, Intl' Hospitality Council shares his views on the 'Freedom From Hunger' drive and supporting the Sustainability Development Goals in a discussion with Karo Kumar, a Senior Journalist.IIHM's August 15 'Freedom from Hunger' drive is all about two of the biggest problems faced in India which are food, poverty and hunger. On August 15, 2019, IIHM will visit at least 250 orphanages and old-age ashrams and small NGOs across India, for a hunger drive. IIHM Hotel Management students will be cooking and serving food to the less privileged as a symbolic gesture for 'Zero Hunger' as IIHM campaigns the cause through the hashtag #FreedomFromHunger.By committing to this social cause, the college pledges to make India a better place to live in.'Zero Hunger' is also one of the UN's 17 Sustainability Development Goals, which has been adopted by Young Chef Olympiad 2020 which is the world's largest culinary event for young/ student chefs across the world. In this sixth edition the theme is of Sustainability, which will be held in India in January 2020. Supporting the Sustainability agenda of the UN, which has 17 Sustainability Development Goals (SDG) YCO is concentrating on 'Zero Hunger' and 'Quality Education' and trying to promote as much as it can."IIHM supports the Sustainability Development Goals undertaking several initiatives to create awareness among the youngsters of the country, especially in schools. It is important for students to learn about the importance of Sustainability in India and how India can create more sustainable eco-spaces. Children are the future citizens of the country and teaching them how they can practise Sustainability today is the first step towards a better tomorrow," said Dr Suborno Bose the Chairman of IIHM.The college is working and sharing presentations in different schools across India, especially among students in lower and middle standards, where the challenges of Sustainability are being discussed and how students can come forward and practise the right policies of sustainability. For example, not to waste water, avoid use of plastic, prevent food wastage and plant more trees.IIHM plans to conduct poster-making and essay-writing competitions to actively involve students in this Sustainability agenda as it aggressively pushes the cause across its eight campuses in India as well as on social media platforms.Supporting the UN's Sustainability Development Goals also falls in with IIHM concept of Global Connect, which is the overarching theme for Young Chef Olympiad.The theme of Global Connect is also incorporated within the curriculum and new benchmarks are set in hospitality education for instance students who complete Year 2 at IIHM campuses in India get an opportunity to choose to study Year 3 and Year 4 at the University of West London (UWL).The Degree offered is BA in Hospitality Management by UWL. By giving students this opportunity to study at UWL, they get first-hand exposure to international methods of classroom teaching. In their two-year full-time course at UWL, 40 weeks are on industry placement. This gives students a chance to not only understand the global education environment but also the work environment. This ties in with the idea of Global Connect.The degree offered is delivered in adherence with UK Higher Education Standards as per UK laws.UWL is a centre for excellence and IIHM provides its students with this opportunity to choose to study in one of London's top universities for hospitality and tourism. The international curriculum at IIHM is designed as a holistic learning arc. The students are encouraged to learn through research, field trips, surveys and real-time practice in Hotels. Sharing of ideas with international guest lecturers promotes global perspective.The Erasmus Student Exchange Programme, sponsored by the European Union, is another example of Global Connect where the first student exchange programme happened in Sweden in 2017 followed by Turkey in 2018 and Paris in 2019.Students acquire hands-on experience through large-scale food festivals like Paryatan Parv, which is IIHM's contribution to the Incredible India movement by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.As strong believers in digital education, IIHM keeps up-to-date with trends in education and believes in moving with the times. The college have IT-enabled classrooms with the latest technology and equipped with audio-visual facilities for instant YouTube uploads. There are live video workshops from chefs across the world.Continuous assessment of the degrees and associations with universities is done on an annual basis. For example, IIHM used to offer B.Sc Catering Science and Hotel Management degree from Bharathiar University (BU) till Year 2016 which was approved by University Grants Commission of India (UGC) and the Distance Education Council and students enrolled up to Year 2016 have qualified and are well-settled today. Now the college has moved to Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).Students are encouraged to share pictures and experiences from events using Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and other social media.Coming back to Sustainability, one of the ways IIHM hopes is to create awareness in the age of selfies through #SustainabilitySelfie. Students in higher classes will be encouraged to upload #SustainabilitySelfies on digital platforms while promoting or acting upon any of the 17 Sustainability Development Goals.For more information, please visit: http://www.iihm.ac.inPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958395/IIHM_Sustainability_initiative.jpg PWRPWR