On his birthday, Chidambaram greeted by jail officials and inmates

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Lodged in Tihar jail since September 5, former Union minister P Chidambaram was visited by his son on his birthday and greeted by prison officials and some inmates, sources said on Monday.Jail officials said he had not made any special demands for the day.In the morning, Chdiambaram was visited by his son Karti, his brother-in-law and an acquaintance who all wished him on the occasion.During the scheduled meeting hour with counsel, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal visited the former Union home minister along with a team of advocates and greeted him on his birthday, besides discussing legal matters.Chidambaram was sent to judicial custody on September 5 by a Delhi court in the INX Media corruption case.Greetings from well-wishers make him feel "74 years young", the Congress leader said on Monday in tweets made through his family on his birthday and added that his thoughts on the day are on the economy of the country. At the Tihar jail, Chidambram received greeting from the staff of jail number seven, said sources, adding some jail inmates too wished him "Happy Birthday" when he stepped out of his cell.Jail officials usually wish inmates on their birthday and Chidambaram too was greeted accordingly, they said. Karti Chidambaram, who regularly visits his father in jail, posted online an emotional letter to him and took swipes at the BJP government."You are 74 years old and no 56!!! can stop you," Karti wrote to his father as he wished him on his birthday."...your birthday is not the same without you with us. We miss you, and your absence tugs at our hearts, and we wish you were back home to cut the cake with us. But of course, in today's day and age, turning 74 is nothing compared to turning 100 days old," Karti said in the letter.The BJP government, he said, celebrates its "unpropitious second innings" and couldn't have possibly found a better time to silence his father.