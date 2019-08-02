On International Alopecia Day, Dr Batra's Reveals how Genetic Testing for Hair Loss Predicts Serious Health Problems

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, Dr Batra's launched Geno Homeopathy - the latest in predictive technology for Genetic testing, and homeopathy treatment combined with the science of genetics. Among over 24,000 samples tested for various ailments, over 10,000 were for patients of hair loss.According to the results, hair loss could be an early indicator of either a multitude of ailments (Type 2 Diabetes, Hypothyroidism and PCOS) or nutritional deficiencies. Correcting these at an early stage could not only prevent diseases from manifesting but also restore hair loss.https://www.drbatras.com/images/Dr.-Akshay-Batra-Vice-Chairman-and-Managing-Director-Dr-Batras-Health.jpghttps://www.drbatras.com/images/Infographics-Hair-Loss_predicts.jpgIn a sample size of over 5,800 men and over 4,500 women suffering from hair loss:74% of men and 71% of women were prone to diabetes mellitus. On the other hand, 79% of men and 74% of women were at risk of hypothyroidism. Surprisingly, 56% of men were diagnosed with early indicators of Anaemia along with 84% of women under the age of 30. If these anaemic deficiencies were tackled, then these individuals have a possibility to re-grow their hair in a three month period. The tests also indicated that over 94% of women over the age of 30 were deficient in Omega 3 fatty acids while 75% of men suffered from VitaminB12 deficiencies.Commenting on the results of Dr Batra's Genetic tests; India's 1st Trichologist from The Trichological Society, London and Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Batra's Group of Companies - Dr. Akshay Batra said, "Hair loss is not cosmetic but is a medical problem and the results of 10,000 hair patients underscores this fact. We have always been at the forefront of innovation in hair technology and have sought to provide our patients with the best quality hair fall treatment available across the globe. We are pleased to have administered over 24,000 Geno Homeopathy tests and change the lives of over 10,000 hair patients in one year."Padma Shri recipient and eminent homeopath Dr. Mukesh Batra, said, "It is great that our patients are eager to address ailments in the nascent stages that will lead to greater health outcomes in the long run. I have always been a firm believer that prevention is better than cure. If we as a country start to take better preventive care of our people, we would have a stronger and more capable nation." Watch Dr Mukesh Batra provide information on the causes, symptoms, self help tips and suggested remedies about Alopecia now: https://bit.ly/2KpbVVcAccording to researchers at the Columbia University Medical Center in New York, scientists have identified eight genes that may be associated with the disease Alopecia. The genes identified are also associated with a number of autoimmune disorders, including Diabetes Mellitus and rheumatoid arthritis. Therefore hair loss treatment specifically targeting these particular genes can treat autoimmune disorders including Diabetes Mellitus, rheumatoid arthritis along with alopecia.(Source: https://www.cuimc.columbia.edu/news/genetic-basis-alopecia-areata-established-first-time-columbia-research-team)The most common treatment of alopecia is local, steroid injections with/without oral steroids. However, studies conducted at Dr Batra's have shown that the relapse rate of patchy hair loss after steroids is as high as 50% as compared to a rate of just 9.1% after homeopathic treatments.Homeopathic medicines also promote hair re-growth, and control the progress and spread of bald spots to other regions. Homeopathy is an excellent solution for hair problems related to the mind, such as stress-related patchy hair loss.Homeopathy is extremely effective in treating hair loss and alopecia. Homeopathic medicines not only treat hair loss symptoms but also cure the root cause of hair loss. It slows down the rate of development of new patches, reduces their frequency and intensity and also limits the spread of the disease. Homeopathy also regulates hair loss and the hair growth cycle, assists in regrowth of hair in the patches and also reduces the dependency on topical applications. For hair loss in patches, the homeopathic remedy Acid Flour is the first choice. For Alopecia triggered by a past grief such as the death of a loved one, Natrum Mur is indicated. For patches that appear after a recent disappointment in love, Ignatia may be very effective in treating hair loss.Dr Batra's has treated more than 7 lakh hair loss patients and the doctors understand alopecia extremely well. The first step in the hair treatment method is a detailed diagnosis of the condition. Once completed, an individualised hair loss treatment plan is charted out. The doctors fully understanding the emotional difficulty faced by patients also counsel and guide patients on how to deal with the problem.Geno Homeopathy Patients say:Kunal Narendra Joshi, Mumbai said, "I am a happy customer of Dr Batra's. As my reports of genetic test predicted tendency for thyroid and zinc deficiency, I was immediately given the proper advice and the required medicines. This is what a client needs - service which exceeds the expectations."Vijay Kottyaal, Bengaluru said, "I'm taking treatment at Dr Batra's for hairloss, my Doctor advised me to go for Geno Homeopathy. I could see improvement in my scalp condition and my treatment results got faster. Geno Homeopathy was really very helpful with regards to treatment.""I was suffering from hair-fall from sometime, so I joined Dr Batra's. I was advised to get my Geno Test done. After the test, I found out that I have Vitamin-D deficiency, which is the potential factor of my hair fall. It was the best decision, as my hair growth is great," said, Poonam, VadodaraFor International Alopecia Day on 3rd August, to raise awareness about Alopecia, Dr Batra's is observing the month of August as Alopecia Awareness Month with a special offer for all: Get Free Computerized Hair Test and Free Consultation for hair problems with a Doctor at any clinic and get Free Genetic Test for hair worth Rs.7,000 on spot registration. Offer is valid till 31st August 2019 only.To avail the offer, visit your nearest Dr Batra's clinic or call on +91-9167791677 today.About Dr Batra'sWith around 225 clinics across India, UK, UAE, Bahrain and Bangladesh, Dr Batra's is the world's largest chain of homeopathic clinics. With around 225 clinics across India, UK, UAE, Bahrain and Bangladesh, Dr Batra's is the world's largest chain of homeopathic clinics. With over 400 homeopathic doctors working across the globe and having treated around 1.5 million patients, the brand was recently recognised as 'An Icon of Indigenous Excellence by The Economic Times Iconic Brands of India, 2018.'